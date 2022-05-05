Hardin's Old Elk twins sign with Triplett at Williston State

(Editor's note: Williston State media release)

Williston State Head Women's Basketball Coach, Bill Triplett, has announced the signing of a couple standout players from Hardin High School.

Twin sisters, Breanna and Kylee Old Elk, helped Coach Cindy Farmer's Hardin Bulldogs to a state title, a second-place finish, and two third-place finishes over their high school careers. Kylee, a two-time first-team all-state performer, averaged 10.7 points per game while dishing out 4.9 assists per game. Breanna averaged 6.7 points per game.

"We are extremely happy that Kylee and Breanna will be joining us this fall", stated Coach Triplett. "They will give us great depth at the guard spots and they also are both tenacious defenders which we really like. They will fit right in to our style of play".

