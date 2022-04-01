Hardin's Famous Lefthand named NJCAA All-American

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand made the most of his freshman season at United Tribes Technical College earning third team All-America men's basketball honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The 6-foot-3 freshman guard averaged 19.7 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game and shot 54% from the field, helping the Thunderbirds reach the Region XIII Division II championship game before falling to Dakota County Technical College, 94-93 .

Lefthand is the Thunderbirds' third All-American selection in four years, according to UTTC's athletic website. He follows Rob McClain Jr. and Cecelio Montgomery to become the sixth All-American in the program's history.

Lefthand, an enrolled member of the Crow Nation, led Hardin to three straight State A championship games. The Bulldogs won a title in 2018 and shared the championship with Butte Central in 2020 when the state tournament was halted on semifinal night due to pandemic precautions.