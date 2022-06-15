Grow Rodeo scholarship winners announced

(Editor's note: Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit release)

GREAT FALLS - The “Grow Rodeo” scholarship, first-of-its-kind rodeo camp funding created by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit and Montana Valley Irrigation, has awarded 24 scholarship recipients.

Montana youth from ages 6-21 were eligible to win $100 each.

MPRC President Jack Stensland was thrilled with so many applicants for the inaugural year. “This is the first scholarship of its kind in Montana,” he said. “Thanks to Montana Valley Irrigation’s support, we hope this grows into a valued resource for Montana kids to attend some great camps.”

All winners will be publicly recognized at a Montana PRCA Circuit rodeos this summer.

Scholarship winners, home town, age

Jhet Ahlgren Grass Range 8

Sayla Ahlgren Grass Range 7

Shaylee Berg Stanford 15

Braidy Billington Big Fork 14

Dylann Billington Big Fork 17

Rhett Billington Big Fork 12

Hannah Botz Bozeman 15

Abigal DeVos Fort Shaw 14

Cole DeVos Fort Shaw 13

Brooke Donohue Nye 9

Andrea Gifford Wolf Creek 8

Payton Levine Wolf Creek 15

Royce Levine Wolf Creek 11

Kayden Martin Augusta 9

Tel Martin Augusta 7

Lauren Morgan Augusta 8

Ryan Morgan Augusta 11

Brody Music Vaughn 6

Gracie Orem Wolf Creek 18

Hattie Orem Wolf Creek 15

Mykenna Owens Stockett 8

Jadis Scarborough Shelby 14

Grace Wiening Belgrade 18

Kate Wiening Belgrade 16

The Valley-brand irrigation company in Great Falls, MT, owned by Chris and Helen Music, will also offer three $500 Grow Rodeo scholarships to be awarded at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals January 12-14, 2023. “Anyone is eligible along the same criteria, even if they previously won a camp scholarship from us,” said Helen. All program awardees will be recognized during the Circuit Finals.

Criteria and application forms for the $500 scholarships will be posted September 1 on ProRodeoMontana.com and MontanaValleyIrrigation.com.

Montana Valley Irrigation is a family owned and operated Valley dealer providing new installation, repairs, parts and agronomic support to farmers and ranchers. They serve the Golden Triangle, central Montana, and other locations throughout the state.

