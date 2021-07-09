Grizzly involved in fatal Ovando attack believed to have been killed

DEER LODGE — The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the grizzly bear involved in a fatal attack in Ovando earlier this week may have been found and killed.

A social media post states the sheriff’s office received a report from a resident who found “her door ripped off and large claw marks were present” on Thursday evening.

A short time later a male grizzly bear was killed in the area.

Samples were immediately taken from the bear and were sent to a testing facility in hopes of making a positive identification.

Early indications are that this is likely the bear that was involved in Tuesday's attack, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office states.

Leah Davis Lokan, 65 of Chico, Calif., was pulled from her tent in Ovando and killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning.

Local law enforcement along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have been searching for the grizzly bear since the attack.

