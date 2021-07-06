Great Falls Police Department issues alert for a missing child

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 1:35 p.m.) Mardella has been found and is safe. The GFPD said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the information, went out looking, and sent prayers for Mardella and her family. We are grateful to live in such a caring and supportive community." No other details have been released.



The Great Falls Police Department has issued an alert for a missing child, 11-year old Mardella Reis.

She was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in the 500 block of 10th Street South, just before she ran off after a disagreement with a parent.

Mardella has autism and ADHD, which contribute to some behavioral issues. Officers have been searching the places Mardella visits most often and are concerned for her safety.

If you believe you see Mardella, the GFPD asks that you do not approach her, just keep your eyes on her and CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY.



Tall and thin at 4'11" and 80 pounds

Medium brown hair, blue eyes

Wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve pink and blue tie-dye t-shirt (matches the pants in the photo), she is not wearing shoes

The GFPD asks that if you are home in the area of the 500 block of 10th Street South, please thoroughly check your property by looking in outbuildings, garages, unsecured vehicles, and alleys.

At about 1 p.m., the GFPD used its Code Red system to send an automated phone messages to people who live in the vicinity and are registered with the Code Red system. According to the GFPD, more than 5,000 people received the phone message within five minutes, and more than 700 received a text message.

