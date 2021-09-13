Great Falls High School will implement remote learning through Friday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High School will implement remote learning for the rest of the current week due to an increasing number of Covid cases.

Great Falls Public Schools said in a news release on Monday afternoon that because a "high percentage" of students and staff being either quarantined or isolated, all GFHS students and staff will conduct remote learning for the remainder of the week, beginning the evening of Monday, September 13.

Classes at GFHS will return to a normal schedule on Monday, September 20th at 7 a.m.

Here is the full text of the news release: