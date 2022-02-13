Great Falls High girls, Sentinel boys earn AA team swimming titles; Billings Central sweep Class A championships

GREAT FALLS — The state swim meet in Great Falls was a changing of the guard in Class AA.

After years of domination from teams like Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman, two new teams claimed state championships.

The Great Falls High girls swept the relays to claim gold with 203 team points, finishing ahead of crosstown rival Great Falls CMR with 179 points. It’s the first team title for the Bison since 1978 according to MHSA records.

On the boys side, Missoula Sentinel used a strong performance from freestyle and backstroke ace Jackson Moe and two relay wins to claim the program’s first ever state title.

The Spartans scored 207 points, to top Kalispell Glacier (177) and Great Falls High school (141).

In Class AB, Billings Central swept both team titles, further cementing their dynasty as the top small school swim program. Behind strong performances from individual and relay champs, the Ram girls and boys programs 115 and 85 points respectively to top their Class A competition.

This article will be updated with individual results.