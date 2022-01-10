Watch
Great Falls CMR vs Billings Skyview basketball game postponed

Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 17:09:20-05

GREAT FALLS — The boy's basketball game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, between CMR High School and Billings Skyview High School has been postponed and will not be played on Monday.

The postponement is due to staffing shortages, Great Falls Public Schools announced in a Facebook post.

Details on rescheduling will be made available as they are finalized. The school district added, "Please communicate this information with athletes/parents and event workers and adjust schedules and calendars to reflect this change."

