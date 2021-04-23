GOP lawmakers unveil $568B infrastructure plan, a counterproposal to Biden's plan

As with a lot of things, there will be some compromise when it comes to the next infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden said he's open and willing to negotiate.

During his meeting with GOP lawmakers earlier this month, he told them to offer a counter proposal. They did that Thursday.

Republicans say the president's plan goes beyond what is considered infrastructure.

Their $568 billion plan addresses more traditional infrastructure, including roads and bridges, drinking and wastewater, and public transit.

"This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have come forward with," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said. "This is a robust package when we look at where we're focusing our infrastructure needs."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House looks forward to reviewing the proposal.

She also said we should expect the president to meet with Republican lawmakers after his address to Congress next week.

This story was originally published by Lauren Stephenson at Newsy.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

