WEST GLACIER — The ticket system used last summer in parts of Glacier National Park, including Going-to-the-Sun Road, will be back in 2022 for both tourists and Flathead residents.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told MTN News there is no mechanism in place to give preferential treatment to Flathead or Montana residents because national parks are governed by branches of the federal government.

However, Kerzman said tribal members in the region are not required to have ticketed entry due to longstanding relationships with the federal government including traditional homeland stipulations.

Kerzman said the park will continue to offer hours before and after tickets are required which is an advantage for Flathead residents not traveling a long distance.

Glacier officials debuted the pilot system last season in an effort to manage high traffic and gridlock. This year, that system will be expanded to other areas of the park and campgrounds, including the North Fork Region.

“There will be hours that tickets will not be required, and one of the advantages that we have as locals is we can squeeze in before the ticketed entry starts and after in the evening hours much more easily than someone that maybe has to drive a long way, so there are some advantages to being local,” added Kerzman.

Kersman said tickets will not be required at the east entrance at St. Mary prior to the full opening the Sun Road, which typically happens in late June.

