Girls State AA: Billings West holds off Missoula Sentinel, 58-48

BILLINGS - Missoula Sentinel built a strong second-half run and cut a double-digit deficit to just two before second-seeded Billings West survived their opening round State AA Girls Tournament game 58-48 Thursday morning at First Interstate Arena.

The Spartans connected on just two field goals in the first half and trailed 28-16 at break. The took the lead on a field goal 1:22 into the game, then beat the halftime buzzer for their only other basket.

But the third quarter was a different story as Sentinel went to work and trimmed it to two. The Bears responded with a run into the fourth capped by Halle Haber's three-pointer with 3:51 left to open the lead back to 10. They iced it with free throws.

West's Taylee Chirrick led all scores with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Bella Murphy was next for the Bears with 10.

The Spartans had two players hit double digits in scoring with Emily McElmurry's 12 and Megan Hamilton's 10.