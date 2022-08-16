Girl Scouts Just Released A New Raspberry Rally Cookie Inspired By Thin Mints

Girl Scouts of the USA is adding a new cookie to their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season!

Described as a “sister” to the classic Thin Mints cookies, new Raspberry Rally cookies are a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolaty coating you’ll find on Thin Mints.

Grabbing a box of Raspberry Rally cookies won’t be as easy as getting your hands on Thin Mints, however, as not only are the new cookies not available until 2023, but they are also the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively sold online. Girl Scouts says the cookies are being offered online to enhance the girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Whether you stick with your favorites and grab a box next time you see your local Girl Scout troop set up or order the new Raspberry Rally flavor online, proceeds from all cookie purchases benefit local councils and troops in your area.

For a chance at being one of the first to try the new flavor before it’s available for purchase beginning Jan. 9, 2023, you can enter the Raspberry Rally sweepstakes now through Aug. 31.

While this is the only “sister” cookie to the Thin Mint, it’s not the first time the Girl Scouts have added new favors to their cookie lineup.

The girls introduced two different s’more flavors in 2017 and two years later, launched Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which will again be available for the 2023 season. Featuring caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a bit of sea salt, the cookies are chewy and gluten-free.

When Girl Scout cookie season arrives, you can find out where to buy a box (or multiple boxes) of the cookies sold in-person by searching on the Girl Scouts’ website. If you’d rather shop online, you can order any Girl Scout cookie flavor for shipping to your home during cookie season, which is typically January through April. Just enter your ZIP code in the cookie finder to order.

Just some of the flavors available online include Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs.

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

