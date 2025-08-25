Girl killed in I-90 crash near Billings

BILLINGS - A 12-year-old girl died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Friday.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 460 on Interstate 90 east of Billings.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man was driving a Jeep Gladiator westbound with two passengers - a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, all three from Burien, Wash.

The patrol report states the driver was negotiating a left turn when the Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The Jeep then crashed into another tree and came to rest on its roof.

The girl died at the scene. The driver and the boy were taken to Intermountain Health for medical care.

According to the patrol, the driver and the teen boy were wearing seatbelts, and the girl who died was not.

