Georgia restaurant issues surcharges for 'parents unable to parent'

A restaurant in Georgia is coming under fire for apparently charging parents a service fee for having unruly children.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant lists on its menu a surcharge for "adults unable to parent." It apparently charged one family $50 for their children's behavior.

"The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behavior," wrote Kyle Landmann in a Google review. "My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill."

Kyle's wife Lyndsey Landmann told NBC's "Today" that there were 11 children at the table ranging in age from 3 to 8 years old. The family was sharing a table with four other families at the restaurant.

“The kids were sitting at one end of the table and they were being so good,” Landmann told Today. “I even commented halfway through the meal, ‘I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.’”

She then claimed the owner came to her table told the families they were being too loud.

“I was like, 'They were quiet the whole time.' He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant. We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner,” Landmann told Today. “I looked around the restaurant and everybody was frozen watching this show he was putting on. He was yelling."

Scripps News has contacted Toccoa Riverside Restaurant for its reaction and is awaiting a response.

