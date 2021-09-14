Watch

Wilson, Little Light pace Rocky Mountain College at cross country opener

RMC ATHLETICS
Posted at 7:26 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:34:57-04

DILLON - Rocky Mountain College cross country teams turned in strong showings Monday with third-place finishes at the Frontier Conference Preview.

Rocky’s men were led by Jackson Wilson who won with a time of 26:48.2. Jackson Duffey placed second in a time of 27:32.7. Each set mile paces of 5:26 and 5:35, respectively.

Rocky’s women were led by Sydney Little Light finishing second in 19:12.3. Mei-Li Stevens came in sixth, with a time of 19:51.1. Their mile paces were 6:12 and 6:24.

The Battlin’ Bears head to Bozeman this Saturday for the Montana State Cross Country Classic.

