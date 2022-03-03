Frontier Conference women's basketball All-Conference selections

WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2021-2022 Women’s All-Conference Basketball team, all-defensive team as well as individual award winners and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.
Rocky Mountain College’s Wes Keller was selected Coach of the Year. Rocky senior guard N’Dea Flye dominated the individual awards as she was selected Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Rocky guard Gracee Lekvold was selected Freshmen of the Year and University of Providence sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn was selected the 6th Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Jamie Pickens, junior, Carroll College
Danie Wagner, senior, Carroll College
Brynley Fitzgerald, junior, Montana Western
N'Dea Flye, senior, Rocky Mountain College
Parker Esary, senior, Providence
Emilee Maldonado, senior, Providence
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Christine Denny, senior, Carroll College
Sienna Swannack, senior, Carroll College
Tavia Rooney, sophomore, Montana Tech
Dani Urick, senior, Montana Tech
Kloie Thatcher, junior, Rocky Mountain College
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE
Peyton Kehr, senior, MSU-Northern
Shainy Mack, sophomore, Montana Western
Shauna Bribiescas, senior, Rocky Mountain College
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Kamden Hillborn, senior, Carroll College
Sienna Swannack, senior, Carroll College
N'Dea Flye, senior, Rocky Mountain College
Kloie Thatcher, junior, Rocky Mountain College
Reed Hazard, junior, Providence
CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER
Jaidyn Lyman, senior, Carroll College
Meg Delaney, junior, Montana Tech
Mesa King, redshirt junior, Montana Western
ShaAnn Danelson, sophomore, MSU-Northern
Katelyn Ostrowski, senior, Rocky Mountain College
Elly Teske, senior, Providence