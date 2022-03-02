'Freedom Convoy' stops in Missoula on the way to DC

MISSOULA — A “Freedom Convoy” that has started its trek across the country to Washington, D.C., stopped off at the Wye west of Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

A post from the Convoy for Freedom - NW Route - I90 From Spokane, WA to DC Group on Facebook says the convoy aims to “restore our freedoms, our civil liberties, and to bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates with legal provisions in place to ensure this never happens again. This is about all of our rights, as well as the freedoms of our future generations.”

MTN News

The convoy was met by some onlookers waving American flags from an I-90 overpass in Frenchtown before it headed to the TA Travel Center at the Wye. The group is also planning stops in Rocker, Belgrade and Billings on Wednesday.

