Flathead deputy patrol vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver

SOMERS — A Flathead County sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit in Somers on Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says on Monday, Dec. 12 around 11:40 p.m. one of their patrol vehicles was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 82 in Somers.

MTN News

The deputy was performing a traffic stop and was seated in his patrol vehicle doing paperwork when a westbound SUV traveling at highway speed hit the patrol vehicle.

The deputy was transported by ambulance to Logan Health and later released after treatment for minor injuries.

The suspected DUI driver was also transported by ambulance to Logan Heath. The driver’s condition was not available.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

