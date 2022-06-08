Face masks now required in Glacier National Park federal buildings

WEST GLACIER - Masks are now required in federal buildings in Glacier National Park.

The park posted to Twitter on Tuesday night that the mandate is being re-implemented due to high COVID-19 community levels.

❗Mask Mandate❗

Due to current, high COVID-19 community levels, masks are now required for all people entering federal buildings in Glacier National Park, regardless of vaccination status. We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and commitment during this time. pic.twitter.com/beJc2OW0gB — Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) June 8, 2022

Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Glacier spans parts of Flathead and Glacier counties.

Flathead County had listed its COVID-19 community level as low on Tuesday while Glacier reported late last week over 30 active cases.