Face masks now required in Glacier National Park federal buildings

Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 08, 2022
WEST GLACIER - Masks are now required in federal buildings in Glacier National Park.

The park posted to Twitter on Tuesday night that the mandate is being re-implemented due to high COVID-19 community levels.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Glacier spans parts of Flathead and Glacier counties.

Flathead County had listed its COVID-19 community level as low on Tuesday while Glacier reported late last week over 30 active cases.

