Exploring Great Falls: The Great Falls Historic Trolley

GREAT FALLS — If you’ve spend anytime driving around Great Falls, especially downtown, there is a good chance that you’ve seen the trolley chugging along.

Built on a 1981 bus chassis, the trolley is a replica of an 1884 streetcar - a near-match to what would have been found right here in Great Falls during that era.

The Trolley made its journey to the Electric City sometime in the mid to late 1990’s. Its life began at a small Washington College where it was used to shuttle students around the campus. As time went by the college ended up purchasing a bus fleet, which in turn put the trolley out of commission.

Aaron Kueffler, owner of the Trolley, said that Covid has changed a few things when it comes to booking a ride on the trolley. Instead of selling individual tickets, small group charters are being offered. The trolley is available for just about any event or tour imaginable. For more information on booking a tour check out GoTrolleyGo.com .

Something you may not know about the trolley; it has a name! Since the trolley is white and blue and the main driver is a huge Dodgers fan, she now goes by "Brooklyn."