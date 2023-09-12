Escaped Pennsylvania killer now armed amid manhunt, police say

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago, is now believed to be armed, Pennsylvania State Police said early Tuesday.

The police said they were pursuing Cavalcante in South Coventry Township in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police urged residents to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

With the search shifting to South Coventry Township, schools in the Owen J. Roberts district will be closed on Tuesday.

Multiple local media outlets, including the Philadelphia Inquirer,reported that Cavalcante broke into a home on Monday in the area and stole a rifle. The Inquirer also reported that shots were fired during the incident.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture has reached $25,000.

Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

The U.S. Marshals Service has said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case.

He had previously been spotted over the weekend when he tried to contact an associate of his.

Pennsylvania police urge anyone with information to call 911 or the tip line at (717) 562-2987.

