New 'Friends' hangout: The One Where Central Perk Opens in Times Square

Have you ever wanted to sit on the couch at Central Perk and pretend to be Monica, Joey or Rachel? Soon, you’ll be able to feel like you’re in an episode of “Friends.”

Warner Bros. announced a joint venture with Central Perk Coffee Co. and CenPer Holdings to open a Central Perk Coffeehouse in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, at 20 Times Square (northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street). The coffeehouse promises to bring a real-world version of one of television’s most beloved hangouts.

The New York location is the second of its kind, as there is already a Central Perk in Boston. That shop features “Friends”-themed soups, salads, sandwiches and tartlets.

The Times Square coffeehouse is set to open in late fall and will be a fully functioning café where New Yorkers and visitors can get a cup of coffee.

The shop will also sell newly created merchandise and six original coffee blends.

“‘Friends’ is one of those rare shows that continues to bring people together, generation after generation,” said Peter van Roden, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. “At the heart of that story was always Central Perk, the iconic coffeehouse and the group's home base, set in Manhattan. It was a place where laughter, connection, and unforgettable moments were shared…and it remains that today. After a warm welcome in Boston, we're excited to bring Central Perk Coffeehouse to Times Square, a location that perfectly captures the energy, spirit, and global love for ‘Friends,’ right in the city where it all began.”