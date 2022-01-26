'Seinfeld' actress Kathryn Kates dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, an actress who appeared in "Law & Order: SVU," "Orange Is the New Black," and "Seinfeld" has died.

According to USA Today and CNN, Kates' reps at Headline Talent Agency said she died in Florida on Saturday at the age of 73 after a battle with lung cancer.

Her agency also confirmed her passing in an email to EW Scripps.

On social media, the agency said that Kates would "always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was."

Kates' career took off in the 90s when she made two appearances as a counter clerk in the memorable "Seinfeld" episodes “The Dinner Party” (1994) and “The Rye” (1996), Deadline reported.

She had many roles under her belt, having appeared in the Jennifer Lopez drama "Shades of Blue," "Judging Amy," and "Rescue Me."

Kates last appeared in the short film "Welcome to Sarajevo" last year, in which she won Best Actress at the NYCTV Festival.