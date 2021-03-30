Prince William named 'World's Sexiest Bald Man'

Prince William has a new title: World's sexiest bald man.

According to The Sun, who used data from cosmetic surgery specialists, Longevita crowned the Duke of Cambridge with the coveted title.

According to the report, Prince William was called "sexy" 17.6 million times in various blogs, articles, and web pages.

After the announcement, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and fans of actor Stanley Tucci took to social media to sound off.

Johnson tweeted that they recount the votes because comedian Larry David didn't get nominated.

According to USA Today, one Tucci fan tweeted that they would "avenge" the actor for not winning.

Round out the top five were boxer Mike Tyson, actor Jason Statham, musician Pitbull, and NBA legend Michael Jordan.