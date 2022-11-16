Police arrest rapper Blueface for attempted murder in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada arrested rapper Blueface in Las Vegas on a warrant for felony attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a home.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a shooting that happened on Oct. 8.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was taken into custody outside Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in an apparent undercover operation.

The rapper's manager told Rolling Stone that Porter, best known for his 2018 hit “Thotiana," was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, when he was arrested.

This isn't the first time Porter has run into legal trouble.

Last November, Porter and two other men were issued a warrant for allegedly attacking a bouncer outside a San Fernando Valley-area nightclub, Rolling Stone reported.

According to Rolling Stone, he was also arrested earlier this year for felony gun possession following a traffic stop in Hollywood.