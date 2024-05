Share Facebook

Wiz Khalifa hands marijuana to a concert goer at Metra Park in Billings, MT on Sunday, April 21 Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Wiz Khalifa performs at Metra Park in Billings, MT on Sunday, April 21 as a part of "420 Weekend Smokefest" Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Earthgang performs at Metra Park in Billings, MT on Sunday, April 21 as a part of "420 Weekend Smokefest" Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Earthgang performs at Metra Park in Billings, MT on Sunday, April 21 as a part of "420 Weekend Smokefest" Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

DJ Bonics performs at Metra Park in Billings, MT on Sunday, April 21 as a part of "420 Weekend Smokefest" Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

