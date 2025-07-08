Lens: Kacey Musgraves shines as storms clear for Zootown’s second night

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Lee Fields takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Caito Sanchez performs with Lee Fields during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Fans gather as Evan Honer takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Modest Mouse performs during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

“Last night I saw LA LOM, which is a band I’ve admired digitally for a long time, but never seen them live. It was so much fun. I’m, as I mentioned, also a double bass player, and I just love seeing the double bass get put to work in an amplified setting. It was so rhythmic; such good dancing music.” - Sawyer Adler, the bass player for Stolen Gin (not seen here), who added he is also listening to music from composer Charles Wuorinen. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

“I have a lot of jazz influences. Right now, I like the modern scene–Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, those guys. I think, how we bring that to our music is during our live set. We like to pick sections where we play more syncopated rhythms or there are hits on certain sections where you can tell some of us have jazz backgrounds. We try to put it in there.” - Josh Farrell, the drummer for Stolen Gin (center), who added he is also listening to afrobeat artist Fireboy and rap artist Samara Cyn. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

A security guard shows off his less serious side by adopting the crowd's glitter at night two of Zootown on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Fans gather for the final sets of night two at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Crowds gather on bikes outside night two of Zootown Festival, though some put on a show of their own, popping wheelies. Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Prev 1 / Ad Next