'Full House' star Bob Saget dies at 65

"Full House" star Bob Saget has passed away.

He was 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after an unidentified man was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Saget was later identified as the victim, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget became a household name for his role as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House."

After Saget's death was announced, John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget in "Full House," issued a statement on Twitter about his co-star's death.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

TMZ was the first to report his death.