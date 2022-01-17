Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Dion cancels remaining shows of tour due to health issues

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Celine Dion performs ìThe Show Must Go Onî at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Celine Dion
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:39:44-05

Celine Dion has announced that she is canceling the rest of her North American tour due to severe muscle spasms.

The performer announced on social media that that she hoped she'd be good to go by now, but she would have to follow her doctor's orders.

"There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road," Dion said in a statement. "I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again."

This isn't the first time the Grammy-winning singer has had to cancel shows due to health issues.

Back in October, Dion had to postpone the opening of her Las Vegas residency because she was experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader