Dates revealed for next set of guest hosts on 'Jeopardy!'

The guest list includes Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, and Bill Whitaker
AP photo
In this combination photo, Mayim Bialik, from left, attends the Israeli Consulate Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, Bill Whitaker attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in New York, and Anderson Cooper attends Elton John's AIDS Foundation's 11th annual Enduring Vision benefit on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, in New York. Bialik, Whittaker, and Cooper are among those guest hosting on an interim basis along on "Jeopardy." (AP Photo)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 08, 2021
The dates for the next round of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts have been released.

Celebrities have been appearing on the pop-quiz game show to fill in for iconic host Alex Trebek who passed away in November after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The next host will be CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who will begin his hosting duties on April 19 and run through April 30.

"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker will guest host May 3-14, and "Call Me Kat" star Mayim Bialik will host from May 31 to June 11.

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, are also slated to guest host, though their dates have not yet been announced.

