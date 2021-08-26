Watch
'Dancing with the Stars' announces its first two contestants for upcoming 30th season

Jeff Roberson/AP, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
On the right, Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. Lee also is joining the cast will join the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" for the show's upcoming 30th season. On the left, JoJo Siwa arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, 2019, In Los Angeles. Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on "Dancing With the Stars" for the show's upcoming 30th season. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) and (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:15:48-04

"Dancing with the Stars" has confirmed its first two celebrity contestants for its upcoming 30th season.

On Thursday, singer JoJo Siwa and Team USA gymnast Suni Lee were announced as contestants on the reality competition series.

Siwa, 18, shot to fame on the reality TV show "Dance Moms."

According to the Associated Press, Siwa will compete on the show as part of the first same-sex pairing.

18-year-old Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Variety and Deadline, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges. Tyra Banks is set to return as host.

The news outlets reported that other contestants would be unveiled on Sept. 8 on "Good Morning America."

