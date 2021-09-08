Bob Odenkirk returns to set of 'Better Call Saul' following heart attack

Actor Bob Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted that he had returned to work on the television series "Better Call Saul," just over a month after he suffered a heart attack on the set.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," Odenkirk tweeted Wednesday.

Odenkirk was rushed to a New Mexico hospital on July 27 after he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul." A few days later, the actor confirmed that he had suffered a "small heart attack" and that he would "be back soon."

Odenkirk got his start in Hollywood in comedy, breaking into the scene in the 1990s as a writer.

Toward the end of the decade, he began appearing on screen. He made regular appearances on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" before starring in his own sketch show, "Mr. Show with Bob and David," on HBO.

But Odenkirk's signature acting role has been the portrayal of sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series "Breaking Bad." After "Breaking Bad" ended its run in 2013, Odenkirk reprised the role of Goodman for a spinoff series, "Better Call Saul."

Odenkirk has been nominated for an Emmy for "outstanding lead actor in a drama series" four times during the run of "Better Call Saul."

"Better Call Saul" is currently in production for its sixth and final season.