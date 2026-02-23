BBC and host apologize after racial slur shouted during BAFTA awards by guest with Tourette syndrome

Britain's film academy and the BBC apologized to viewers after an audience member with Tourette syndrome shouted a racial slur during the British Academy Film Awards.

The highly offensive word could be heard as "Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for best visual effects during Sunday's ceremony. Host Alan Cumming had earlier told the audience that a guest at the ceremony was John Davidson, a Scottish campaigner for people with Tourette syndrome, who inspired the BAFTA-nominated film "I Swear."

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations, including the uttering of inappropriate words. Several shouts were audible during the first part of the ceremony, although what was said wasn't intelligible to an Associated Press reporter in the press room.

After the slur was shouted during Jordan and Lindo's presentation, Cumming apologized to the audience at London's Royal Festival Hall for the "strong and offensive language."

"Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language," Cumming said. "We apologize if you were offended."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts referred to Cumming's statement when asked for comment on Monday.

The epithet could be heard when the BBC broadcast the ceremony about two hours after the live event. The broadcaster apologized for not editing it out before the broadcast, though the offensive word could still be heard on its iPlayer streaming service on Monday morning. The program was later removed, and the BBC said the slur would be edited out.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards," the BBC said in a statement. "This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional."

"I Swear" won two BAFTAs, including best actor for Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson.

Ed Palmer, vice chair of the charity Tourettes Action, said the BBC should have considered bleeping out the slur.

"This is really one of the most acute examples of where something that is a disability can cause quite understandably huge amounts of offense to someone," he told Times Radio. "So, if it's being prerecorded now, then bleeping it out, for example, might be a reasonable compromise."