Actor Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' dies at 95

Grammy and Emmy-winning actor Pat Carroll, most recognizable as the voice of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died. She was 95.

The Associated Press reported that Carroll died Saturday at her Cape Cod, Massachusetts home.

Carroll's career in Hollywood began in 1948 when she appeared in the movie "Hometown Girl," the news outlet reported.

Although she did have several film roles under her belt, she also had a stellar career in television.

According to the AP, she won an Emmy in 1956 for her work on the sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour."

Carroll also appeared on “Make Room for Daddy,” “The DuPont Show with June Allyson,” “The Danny Kaye Show,” “The Red Skelton Show,” and “The Carol Burnett Show," the news outlet reported.

In 1980, she took home a Grammy for the recording of her one-woman show “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein," according to the AP.

In 1989, Carroll took on one of her favorite roles when she voiced the sea witch in Disney's “The Little Mermaid," the AP reported.

But according to the news outlet, Carroll wasn't originally cast as the antagonist.

The AP reported that the part of Ursula initially went to Elaine Stritch before Carroll auditioned.

Nor was she the one directors or the musical team had in mind, the AP reported.

They reportedly wanted Joan Collins and Bea Arthur for the role, according to the AP.

According to the news outlet, Carroll went on to reprise the role of Ursula in sequels and spinoffs of the animated film as well as theme park rides.