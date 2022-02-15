3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast.

An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The Oscars will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27.

Last year, the Oscars were held with limited capacity and required in-person guests to be vaccinated. This year, the Oscars will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Nominations for the Oscars were held last week.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" leads all other films with 12 nominations.