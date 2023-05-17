Watch Now
Elizabeth Holmes ordered to report to prison this month

A judge has issued a ruling requiring former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison later this month.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 17, 2023
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, was ordered by a judge to report to prison on May 30 according to multiple reports.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila issued the ruling on Wednesday. 

In April lawyers for Holmes filed an appeal to the previous decision to demand she report to prison by April 27. 

As Scripps News reported, prosecutors said Holmes defrauded investors out of over $100 million during her years running a company that promoted a blood-testing device that never worked.

Davila is said to have recommended that Holmes serve out her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, according to court filings. 

The facility is a minimum-security women's prison that sits about 100 miles outside of Houston and holds nearly 600 inmates on a 37-acre piece of land. Holmes will go to prison leaving behind two young children. She gave birth to her first child in July 2021. She told the court in March that she had just given birth to her second child.

