Daily COVID-19 vaccinations dip as all adults are now eligible for shots

Daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers in the U.S. have slowed down, even as all adults are now eligible to get the vaccine.

According to the CDC, just a little more than 3 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day — that's about an 11% drop compared to the previous week.

It marks the first time vaccination demand has fallen since February, when snow storms closed vaccination sites and delayed shipments.

Right now, 51% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 34% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Scientists estimate around 80-90% of the population will need to have antibodies, either from previous infection or vaccination, to reach herd immunity.