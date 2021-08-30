Ed Asner, Of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Fame, Dead At 91

Legendary TV and film actor Ed Asner died Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. The actor passed away in the morning hours, surrounded by his family.

News of Asner’s death quickly spread around the internet with a post from the actor’s Twitter handle from his family.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” the Twitter statement read. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner won seven Emmy awards for his work on television dating back to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and his own spinoff show “Lou Grant,” which ran until 1982.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Asner is one of only two actors to win comedy and drama Emmys for the same role (the other person who achieved this is Uzo Aduba). Asner also earned Emmy awards for the limited series “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.”

Younger audiences know Asner from his role as Santa Claus in the classic holiday film “Elf” and as the voice of Carl Fredericksen in the animated movie “Up.”

Reactions to Asner’s death came from fans across the world, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Comedian Wanda Sykes took to Twitter to share her memories of Asner’s “generosity and compassion.”

I had the honor to witness Ed’s generosity and compassion first hand. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. RIP Ed Asner. @EdAsnerCenter pic.twitter.com/EbNNjoxFnC — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 29, 2021

Singer Richard Marx recalled recent comforting words from Asner shortly after Marx’s mother passed on Aug. 24.

RIP kind sir. That in the last week of your life you took the time to send these words to me, someone you never met, says everything about the human you were. Not nearly enough like you. My love and condolences to your family. You will be very missed. https://t.co/79Rtly4BUa — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 29, 2021

Bob Saget shared memories of talking to Asner as recently as Aug. 16, when Asner was a guest on Saget’s podcast.

We just lost a great one. Ed Asner. Seven time Emmy winner—Lou Grant to the star of “UP,” Ed always wanted to be part of things that mattered. Cant believe he was just a guest on my podcast August 16. Deepest condolences to his family that he loved so much. pic.twitter.com/R9ryl7De2G — bob saget (@bobsaget) August 29, 2021

Not only was Asner involved in Hollywood through performance, the actor also advocated for his colleagues as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985. However, in recent years, he protested the organization’s health care plan and joined nine other actors in filing a class-action lawsuit against SAG, according to NPR.

Asner gave his last public media interview just on Aug. 16 with Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter. During the conversation, Asner shared memories of his childhood and his career that spanned more than 50 years. He even talked about how he was feeling at his age.

“If it weren’t for my bad left leg, I would feel younger,” he said in the interview. “I’ve got many parts that need to be bolstered and refurbished. And I haven’t got time to undergo all those changes.”

