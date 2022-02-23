Eastern A Girls: Sidney, Lockwood march into quarterfinals

BILLINGS - Wednesday's opening game of the Eastern A Girls Basketball Divisional went down to the wire before Sidney held off Livingston 35-30 at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

While the Eagles never trailed, Livingston's girls never gave up. Sidney led by as many as 11 in the second quarter before the Rangers trimmed it to seven at halftime and five entering the fourth.

With just over 3:00 left, the Rangers drew to within 31-30 but wouldn't score again as Sidney iced it with free throws.

Kendyl Wacha led the Eagles with 13 points including a buzzer-beating layup as time expired in the first half. Olivia Schoepp added 10 points while Savanna Anderson closed with 1`1 rebounds for Sidney.

Taylor Young was Livingston's go-to player with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Sidney draws Billings Central in Thursday's quarterfinal round at 10 a.m. Livingston plays a loser-out game Thursday at 8 p.m.

Lockwood 65, Glendive 43

Tailey Harris and Dani Jordan combined for 32 of Lockwood's 39 points in the first half on the way to a 65-43 win over Glendive. The Lions led 39-17 at break holding the Red Devils to six points in the second quarter and 20 percent field goal shooting for the half.

Harris scored 18 in the first half and finished with 21. Jordan accounted for 14 in the opening half before closing with 23 and eight rebounds. Delanee Casterline led Lockwood in rebounding with nine.

Glendive made a second-half run drawing to within 11 with 6:15 left but wasn't able to manage another field goal. Sari Murphy and Mallory Robinson each scored 12 to lead the Red Devils. Molly Eaton corralled eight rebounds.

Glendive faces a 6:30 p.m. loser-out game Thursday. Lockwood will play Havre in Thursday's quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m.