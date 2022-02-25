Eastern A Boys semis: Glendive handles Billings Central, 61-44

BILLINGS - The Glendive Red Devils left no doubt about their ability to play deep into the boys basketball post season Friday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

The Red Devils led Billings Central by as many as 20 on the way to a convincing 61-44 win in their Eastern A Divisional semifinal.

Riley Basta was on fire from outside hitting 4-for-4 on three-point attempts and leading everybody with 18 points for Glendive. He was one of four Red Devils in double figures including Taven Cook with 13, and 10 apiece for Michael Murphy and Max Eaton.

Zach Herriford led Central with 14.

Though they only led by 31-24 at half, the Red Devils used explosive first and third quarters to build a comfortable leads outscoring the Rams 30-16 in the two frames.

Glendive will face Friday's winner between Lewistown and Laurel.