Eastern A Boys: Miles City, Hardin advance to quarterfinals

BILLINGS - Montana's Eastern A Basketball Divisional opened Wednesday morning with Miles City's boys pulling away from Lockwood 62-50 at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

The young Lions carried a 26-25 lead into halftime and led 38-35 with under 2:00 left in the third before Miles City burned off a strong run to break it open. The Cowboys' largest lead was 15 late in the fourth quarter.

Dalton Polesky led Miles City in scoring with 20 points followed by Zach Welch with 18. Ryder Lee closed with a double-double of 10 rebounds and 11 points.

Jey Hoffer led Lockwood's offense with 15 points. Jaren KnowsHisGun finished with 12 and eight rebounds while Zynan Zilkoski added 11 points for the Lions.

Miles City faces Billings Central in a 9 a.m. quarterfinal on Thursday. Lockwood plays a loser-out game Thursday at 5 p.m.

Hardin 58, Sidney 47

Hardin's boys advanced to the quarterfinals with a 58-47 win over Sidney.

The Bulldogs, who led 36-31 at halftime, used a strong second half to control it by as many as 13. Sidney's only lead was briefly by one early in the second quarter.

Troy Hugs was Hardin's offensive catalyst with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Hance Three Irons added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Chase Waters was Sidney's leading scorer with 16 — 11 of those in the first half — and nine rebounds. Jerome Entz added 12 points.

Hardin draws top-seeded Lewistown Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Sidney boys play a loser-out game Thursday at 3:30.