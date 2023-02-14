Claire's Story

Claire and her four siblings love to ride their bikes back home in Utah, where their family lives in the mountains. But during the summer of 2018, Claire was less active than usual; she had headaches and would occasionally throw up. At first, it was thought to be migraines. But tests revealed Claire had medulloblastoma. She was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. "When Claire was diagnosed with brain cancer, our world shattered," said her mom. "We had to begin a new life, and that new life began at St. Jude. We were given peace, hope and a plan for her future. Our experience at St. Jude has changed us forever. Claire is alive today because of the treatments she received." Those treatments included proton therapy and chemotherapy. Now Claire is cancer-free and back at home, playing with her dog and exploring nature with her siblings.

Help to help children like Claire but purchasing a ticket for the Billings Dream Home.

Get Your Tickets Here