Warning signs of counterfeit NFL and sports merchandise

Ahead of the last Super Bowl, the U.S. government seized more than $28 million worth of counterfeit sports merchandise. And that was just a fraction of the amount of copycat merchandise flooding the country.

So, as you're getting ready to cheer on your favorite NFL or college football team, how can you avoid getting duped by cheap counterfeit merchandise?

There are some warning signs to watch for, as we learned talking to a sporting goods store owner and a sports memorabilia expert.

Easy to fall for fakes

The only certain thing during a football season is that fans everywhere are willing to spend big bucks for team merch.

"You want the authentic stuff," one woman told us. "Everybody always want the real thing."

But it's easy to fall for fakes, thanks to low prices on social media ads.

RELATED STORY | Hacked Facebook friends offering bogus Taylor Swift tickets

Store owner Greg Koch of Koch Sporting Goods says he sees cheap counterfeits all over the web.

"Look at this for $39.90," he said, scrolling through one website.

It was a Travis Kelsey jersey that normally would sell for $125 to $150 at legitimate sites.

"This is not a licensed jersey," he said. "This is a fake."

Koch says don't assume that just because it has NFL tags and logos it's the real thing.

"You'll see a Nike hang tag on a fake," he said. "You'll see the NFL Players Association hang tag."

So it looks like the real thing, Koch said, until you realize the lettering is not properly stitched, the color is off, and the fabric feels like something that will tear after you wear it 3 times.

To protect yourself, he says:



Buy from a reputable local store

Buy from an authorized website like NFL Shop or Fanatics

The price will be higher than "discount" sites, but you will receive the real thing, not a knockoff.

Caution buying autographed items

Are you looking for something even more special, like a signed helmet or jersey? We reached out to Alex Kranz, co-owner of the sports memorabilia company Auction of Champions.

"The authentication is the biggest part when it comes to buying an autographed piece of memorabilia," he said.

RELATED STORY | Mortgage rates are falling: Should you buy now, or wait for lower rates?

"We take care of the authentication for anybody that sends in an item on consignment that's not already authenticated," he explained. "We're not going to sell anything that's not properly authenticated."

Kranz says to remember that legitimate sports gear is expensive.

"For a good jersey throwback, I'm willing to go up to about $200," one fan told us.

That typically indicates you are getting the real thing. If that's what you're after, don't be tempted by lower-priced fakes that could leave you as disappointed as a losing game.

And that way, you don't waste your money.

___________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com