'Thank you for the books': Area children receive more than 3,700 free books

The students of Hardin Primary School recently sent Q2 thank you letters following the distribution of free books made possible through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

In turn, Q2 would like to share some of the thank you letters and in turn, extend a heartfelt thank all of our own to all those who donated to the cause.

The campaign is a partnership between Scholastic, Q2, and the Scripps Foundation and this most recent effort resulted in the distribution of more than 3,700 books to students in Hardin and at Ponderosa and Pioneer elementary schools. Thanks to your donations, each child received six free books.

The campaign is ongoing as donations continue to be accepted through the link at ktvq.com/giveabook

Here are a few more of the thank you notes from the students in Hardin:

