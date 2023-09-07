Q2's Miller Robson gets wet to promote Give a Child a Book campaign

Morning meteorologist Miller Robson took his turn Wednesday night in the dunk tank outside the Q2 studio— all for a good cause.

Robson got a little wet, courtesy of morning anchor Augusta McDonnell, in support of the Give a Child a Book campaign, an effort sponsored by Q2's parent company, E.W. Scripps Co., to bring books to students in need in the community.

Q2 raised $6,200 Wednesday from viewers, surpassing its $5,000 goal in one day. The total amount: $36,000.

In addition, the Scripps-Howard Foundation, the charitable arm of E.W. Scripps, will match every dollar donated Wednesday to get books to Title 1 schools in the area.

