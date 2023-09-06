Dolly Parton reveals back cover for new style-focused book on Pinterest

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dolly Parton has long been a style icon, and she has a book coming out this fall that honors that legacy. Now, leading up to the book’s release, Parton has joined Pinterest to share some of her looks over the years — including the one that appears on the book’s back cover.

Parton’s new book, “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” is available for preorder ahead of its Oct. 17 release date. The book’s description calls it, “A beautiful celebration of Dolly Parton’s iconic sense of style through entertaining personal stories and 450 full-color photographs, including exclusive images from her private costume archive.”

Pinterest seems like the perfect showcase for promoting such a book. Meanwhile, on Pinterest, Parton is filling her boards with a showcase of her fashion, style, makeup, music and product lines from over the years.

“I am humbled to hear that so many people on Pinterest are inspired by the colorful things I wear, make and do,” Parton wrote about the new endeavor. “Apparently, my fans have been loving all things ‘Dollycore’ — did I get that right? If that means all the colorful things that make me ‘me,’ there should be plenty to go around for pinning!”

She also shared the photo that will appear on the back cover of “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” In the picture, colorful butterfly wing bursts from the bodice of Parton’s black dress, and a circle of the same textured hues pop from the skirt that encircles her feet.

As for the rest of Parton’s Pinterest, her saved pins are mostly color-coded, titled after albums, songs and lyrics from her music. Pink is “Backwoods Barbie,” red is “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,” blue is “Painted on Jeans,” and so forth.

The black-themed “Rockstar” board is named after Parton’s highly anticipated upcoming album of the same name, in which she pairs up on cover songs with big names in rock music.

Her boards include images of Parton decked out over the years. The images themselves link to social media posts, news articles, slideshows, album information and even recipes that she’s made famous.

Parton’s “White Limozeen” board, for instance, is named after her 1989 studio album and has this description: “Discover ethereal white gowns, pearlescent accessories, and fabulous furry elegance that the white side of my wardrobe shows. I’ve always felt light and airy in white and hopefully this board will make you feel the same way.”

Other boards on Parton’s Pinterest account include “Dollyisms,” or famous quotes by Parton, her movie filmography and books she’s written. There’s one board for buying vinyls of her music, one about Dollywood, and other boards for purchasing some official Dolly products — including her new Walmart party collection.

Will you be pinning some of Parton’s Pinterest picks?

