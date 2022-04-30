Deb Greenough 'Bronze Legacy Series' sculpture unveiled

RED LODGE — PRCA Hall of Famer Deb Greenough was honored with a bronze sculpture, part of the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame's 'Bronze Legacy Series.'

“Boy I tell you what. When Jeff unveiled that thing right there," Greenough said. "He just took it from several different pictures. He’s an artist. What an honor to have him do it. What a great job. He put the ‘Bear Down’ face on it, too.”

The ceremony was held right in Greenough’s hometown of Red Lodge, as he was surrounded by several friends and family members. He still remembers his father instilling the work ethic that made him so successful.

“I’m just lucky. Growing up the way I was able to and able to do what I really wanted to do," Greenough said. "I always joke still. My dad was a horseshoer, and he rodeod and ranched too, but he was a horseshoer. That shoeing horses wasn’t near as fun as riding bucking horses. Thank God he worked me hard enough to where I had the desire to ride good.”