Day 2 Eastern A Girls: Billings Central advances

BILLINGS - Mya Hansen and Hailey Euell helped Billlings Central build a 29-point on the way to a 74-43 divisional quarterfinal win over Sidney early Thursday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

The Rams exploded from the tip racing to a 25-7 lead after one and stretching it 40-15 at halftime.

Hansen scored 17 in the opening half and finished with 20 while hitting six three-pointers. Euell scored 10 first-half points and finished with 12 as Central emptied its bench midway through the third quarter. Alaina Woods led the Rams in rebounding with eight.

Taylan Hansen was Sidney's top scorer with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, followed by Leah Entz with 12.

Billings Central faces Miles City in Friday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal. Thursday's Havre-Lockwood winner will play Hardin's girls in the late semifinal Friday at 8 p.m.

Statewide divisional basketball scores and pairings can be seen here.