Dawson Community College wins West Sub-Region title; to host Region XIII Tourney

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Tyra Coats came to ballpark and meant business tallying four hits and leading Dawson Community College to a 7-3 win over Miles Community College. Coats doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, and homered in the sixth to win the 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Championship, their 9th in 11 years.

Dawson also won it from 2012 to 2021, with the exception of 2017. The 2020 softball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Buccaneers racked up 16 hits in the game with Coats, Alison Eldridge, Laci Leishman, Bre Hiatt, and Bailey Hansen all managed multiple hits. Deven Creech was credited with the victory for Dawson. The right-hander lasted five and a third innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three and walking zero. Creech recorded the last 16 outs to earn the save.

DCC Coach Tami Lagmay stated, “This is just the beginning of post season, and now it’s time to compete for a Region Championship. I’m very proud of our players and finishing this tournament with success. We’re back at work on the diamond this week to get ready for the next step in post season.”

The Lady Bucs will host the NJCAA Region XIII Division II Softball Championships Sunday and Monday, May 8-9. DCC is the No. 1 seed from the West Sub-Region. Their first game will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Miles Community College is the No. 2 seed from the West Region and will face top-seeded Bay College East Region at 10 a.m.

The losers of games 1 and 2 will play at 2 p.m. and the winners facing off in the undefeated semifinal at 4 p.m.

The tournament will conclude on Monday afternoon.

