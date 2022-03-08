Dawson Community College sends Jok to NCC DII, inks Aussie

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College 6-foot-5 wing Michael Jok has singed a National Letter of Intent with Minot State University.

MSU is a NCAA Division II program in the North Star Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). They finished 15-10 this season and 9-9 in the conference which was good for 4th place in the North Division. Jok will be joining former Buccaneer Camron Dunfee who was the 2nd leading scorer for the Beavers this year at 12.5 ppg.

“I’m really excited for Mike,” said Dawson head coach Joe Peterson. “I think Minot is a great fit for him. Coach Murken and his staff do a great job and have their program headed in the right direction. They are getting a great young man who is focused and always works hard. Mike has been one of the biggest factors in the success we’ve had the past two years. He’s been a good leader and does a little bit of everything on the court. He will be very difficult to replace!”

Jok, comes from Melbourne, Australia. He was the Buccaneers captain for the past two years and was a first team Mon-Dak All-Conference selection as a freshman and All-Region XIII when he led Dawson in scoring at 11.5 ppg and collected 6.5 rpg. This year he averaged 8.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.5 spg while shooting 81% from the free throw line.

“Minot State has always felt like the right fit for me,” explained Jok. “Coach Murken and Coach Herbst have always believed that I have what it takes to be successful in their program.”

Peterson has also announced the signing of 6’5 wing/forward Chris Davidson out of Melbourne, Australia.

“CD is a perfect fit for our program. He is long, athletic, versatile and skilled. I love his character and work ethic. He’s a natural leader and a winner. I know he will develop and be a big contributor for the next two years.”

Davidson played for the Waverley Falcons in 2021 and averaged 12.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 2.2 apg. In the 2022 AAU Spring Madness National Championship in Australia, he averaged 13.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 3 apg. Davidson was a member of the AAU All-Star team 2021 and selected to AAU Australia’s Elite Team as well.

AAU Australia Director Brett Stringer said, “Chris will blossom as a Buc. Coach Peterson’s eye for development will take his game to the next level, literally. And Dawson’s schedule and trajectory on a national level will give him incredible opportunities.

Davidson shared his excitement, “Dawson is a great opportunity for me. Coach Peterson knows my game and sees lots of potential. He also sees how I can help him keep their great record going from recent years. Plus Dawson and Coach Peterson have really formed a reputation of getting guys to the next level, and that’s where I want to be. I know I can do it. I know I am prepared to do the work and that it is purely a matter of opportunity matched to effort.”

Davidson is also a member of the Red Roo Basketball Club. President of the Red Roo, James Kerr, shared, “Over the years I have coached, watched and got to know Christopher, I have always been impressed by his desire to work. He has never shied away from an opportunity to improve and he has an appetite for challenge. He will be a great loss to our program but this moment is huge for him and we are so thrilled!”

Coach Peterson will be replacing nine second-year players from this year’s team. Davidson is the second signee for next year, along with Kolden Holversland from Lustre Christian.

